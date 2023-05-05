Georgia offers 4-star Buford DB

The Georgia Bulldogs are always looking to add talented defensive backs. One of the Dawgs’ latest scholarship offers is to class of 2025 cornerback recruit Devin Williams.

Devin Williams is ranked as a four-star recruit in the current sophomore class. Williams plays high school football for Buford High School in Burford, Georgia. Buford has one of the top high school football programs in the state.

Devin Williams is ranked as as the No. 55 recruit in the class of 2025. Williams is the No. 11 player in Georgia and the fifth-ranked cornerback.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the nation’s top class of 2025 in the country. Georgia has commitments from five prospects in the 2025 cycle including four five-star recruits. One of Devin Williams’ high school teammates, five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte, has already committed to the Bulldogs.

Devin Williams plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Buford. He has excellent speed and a 3.5 GPA, per his Twitter account. Williams has over two dozen scholarship offers. He recently visited the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs for their respective spring football games.

The four-star cornerback announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football and defensive backs coach Fran Brown via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire