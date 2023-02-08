Georgia offers 3-star Alabama DL Malik Blocton

Three-star class of 2024 defensive line prospect Malik Blocton has received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. Blocton has taken recent visits to Auburn and Florida.

The three-star defensive line recruit plays high school football for Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 586 player in the class of 2024. Additionally, Blocton is considered the No. 51 player at his position and the No. 27 recruit in Alabama, per 247Sports.

Pike Road defensive lineman and brothers Malik Blocton, left, and Jaylan Jarrett pose for a photo at Pike Road High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The Montgomery Advertiser

The Pike Road standout has recent scholarship offers from Texas, Georgia State, Marshall, Ole Miss, and more top college football programs.

Georgia football currently has the No. 1 class of 2024 in the country. Kirby Smart has been recruiting well recently, however, the Bulldogs have a serious chance to maintain the top-ranked class in the country.

The three-star would project as a 3-4 defensive end in Georgia’s defensive scheme. Blocton is a force in the run and pass game.

The talented defensive lineman announced his offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

AGTG ✞

Blessed to Receive an Offer to The University of Georgia🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/PAHk281rfN — THE REAPER⚰️ (@MalikBlocton) January 25, 2023

More Football!

UGA football offers 5-star Alabama commit Georgia's Brock Bowers tabbed as the top returning TE in CFB ESPN ranks CFB teams with most returning production in 2023. Where's Georgia? ESPN's Paul Finebaum says Kirby Smart's probably content to let Todd Monken go UGA football offers 5-star pass rusher Zion Grady

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire