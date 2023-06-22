Georgia offers 2025 edge Tylon Lee

Georgia football has extended a scholarship offer to 2025 three-star edge defender Tylon Lee, out of Milton, Fla.

The Pace High School prospect is rated as the No. 31 edge and the No. 54 player in the state of Florida in the 2025 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Lee (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) racked up 88 tackles (10 for loss), 24 quarterback hurries, 3.5 sacks and three pass breakups in 2022.

