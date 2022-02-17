Georgia offers 2023 4-star QB

On Wednesday, 2023 4-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina posted to social media that he has received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Vizzina, out of Briarwood High School in Birmingham, Alabama, is the No. 7 quarterback and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound Vizzina helped guide Briarwood High School (6A) to a 10-2 season in 2021. He threw for 2,065 yards, 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. He added 600 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.