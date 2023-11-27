Georgia OC Mike Bobo named finalist for national award

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Bobo is grouped with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Bobo is in his first year in charge of the Dawgs’ offense after being promoted from offensive analyst following the departure of Todd Monken to the Baltimore Ravens.

The former UGA quarterback spent eight seasons (2007-2014) in the same role under former Georgia head coach Mark Richt. Bobo was named a finalist for the same award in 2012.

Finalist – The Broyles Award Given to honor the best assistant coach in college football. #GoDawgs | @CoachMikeBobo pic.twitter.com/iwDOd0UNL9 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 27, 2023

Bobo and the Bulldogs will take on No. 8 Alabama next in the SEC Championship. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, televised on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire