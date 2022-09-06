Georgia now No. 2 in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after big win; Florida makes major move

Alabama remains No. 1 after an almost flawless opener but there's a new No. 2 in the first updated USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131.

Georgia moves up one spot and replaces No. 3 Ohio State after crushing Oregon 49-3 for the largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent in program history. While the Buckeyes should be commended for beating Notre Dame, the Bulldogs' dominance against the Ducks give them the ammunition to move closer to the Crimson Tide.

Oregon fell 17 spots to No. 30. Another Pac-12 favorite, Utah, dropped 10 spots to No. 17 after losing at Florida. In somewhat good news for the beleaguered conference, Oregon State rose 27 spots to No. 27 after beating Boise State and Arizona rose 42 spots to No. 68 after upsetting San Diego State.

Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) celebrates after wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) scored a touchdown against Oregon during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Irish actually moved up to No. 7 despite Saturday's loss. The Irish bottled up C.J. Stroud but couldn't slow down the Buckeyes' running game in the second half and were unable to move the ball effectively.

Several teams saw their place in the re-rank fluctuate wildly after the first two weeks of the regular season.

On the positive side, that includes No. 13 Florida (up 33), No. 18 Arkansas (up 17), No. 37 Florida State (up 10), No. 51 Northwestern (up 25), No. 63 Syracuse (up 44) and No. 72 James Madison (up 35)..

Unfortunately, ugly starts led to big drops for No. 46 Boise State (down 27), No. 53 LSU (down 10), No. 87 Nebraska (down 38), No. 91 Virginia Tech (down 23) and No. 102 Louisville (down 25).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football NCAA Re-Rank: Georgia now No. 2; Florida surges