Georgia now No. 1 in the NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 ahead of Iowa, Cincinnati after Alabama loss

Much can change in one week. Georgia is the new and unquestioned No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130, replacing an Alabama team that held the top spot from the preseason until Saturday night's loss at Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs have decimated a run of non-conference and SEC opponents behind the nation's top defense, which has allowed just three touchdowns through six games and none in the first half.

The Crimson Tide drop to No. 4 after falling to the Aggies, who soar 19 spots to No. 24 after pulling off the biggest shocker of the regular season.

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Iowa takes over at No. 2 after beating No. 10 Penn State 23-20. Next is No. 3 Cincinnati, which had no problem beating Temple and benefits from No. 11 Notre Dame's 32-29 win against Virginia Tech.

Thirteen unbeaten teams remain heading into midpoint of the regular season: Georgia, Iowa, Cincinnati, No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 15 Michigan State, No. 16 Coastal Carolina, No. 17 SMU, No. 18 San Diego State and No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.

Among the biggest tumblers in this week's 1-130 are No. 44 Oregon State (down 12), No. 52 LSU (down 11), No. 56 North Carolina (down 12) and No. 73 Memphis (down 17). On the other end, Virginia is up 10 to No. 41 and Tennessee up 10 to No. 49.

And there's been a change at the bottom: Connecticut is back to No. 130 after losing to Massachusetts, which climbs one whole spot to No. 129.

