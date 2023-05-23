Georgia now has the nation’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2024

Last week, Georgia secured a commitment from the nation’s top ranked prospect in the class of 2024, quarterback Dylan Raiola.

After that commitment, Georgia held the nation’s No. 2 ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports’s Team Rankings, trailing only Michigan.

Well, that changed on Monday when the Bulldogs picked up a commitment from 2024 3-star tight end Colton Heinrich announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Following Heinrich’s Monday announcement, Georgia jumped into the No. 1 spot, overtaking the Wolverines.

Heinrich, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Cardinal Gibbons HS), ranks as the nation’s No. 629 overall player and as the No. 30 ranked tight end.

And on Tuesday, Georgia picked up yet another commitment, this time from 2024 3-star offensive tackle Marcus Harrison, a 6-foot-8, 336 pound monster out of Hamburg, New York.

As of Tuesday, Georgia has 15 commitments. That consists of three 5-stars, six 4-stars and four 3-stars.

Georgia’s top three commits are:

QB Dylan Raiola (No. 1 overall recruit) CB Ellis Robinson IV (No. 5 overall recruit) LB Demarcus Riddick (No. 25 overall recruit)

Advertisement

Georgia’s average player rating amongst its 15 commits, per 247Sports, is 93.95. Michigan, which has 17 commits, has an average rating of 91.34.

The top-five recruiting classes for the 2024 cycle currently read:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Notre Dame LSU

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire