Georgia nose tackle Christen Miller enters transfer portal

Gerogia’s 6-foot-4, 305-pound nose tackle Christen Miller entered the transfer portal. He has instantly become USC football’s most wanted prospect and a natural target for defensive line coach Eric Henderson.

It is not a secret that USC badly needs defensive tackles — plural, not just one — in the transfer portal. The Trojans need big, thick, nasty run-stuffers who can help USC become a tough and rugged team which is ready for the rigors and challenges of the Big Ten Conference. Miller would be exactly what the doctor ordered if the Trojans can land him.

Everyone at USC knows that Eric Henderson flipped Justus Terry from Georgia to USC. A lot of people who follow USC recruiting are also aware that Miller was a USC target a few years ago. The Trojans have reason to think they can be a player here.

USC has made a lot of vigorous recruiting pushes in the state of Georgia. The Trojans memorably landed Bear Alexander in the spring transfer portal window one year ago. Trojan fans are now hoping that Coach Henny will be able to enter this recruitment, make a strong pitch, and bring Miller to Los Angeles.

