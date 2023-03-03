Georgia’s Nolan Smith puts on a show at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The first day of on-field drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived, and we have our first star of this year’s event.

Georgia edge defender Nolan Smith missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, but he made up for lost time with a stellar performance Thursday.

Check out some of the ridiculous numbers Smith put up at Lucas Oil Stadium:

.@GeorgiaFootball's Nolan Smith ran an official 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine… That is the 2nd-fastest by a defensive lineman since 2003. 3 of the 4 fastest DL 40-yd times have been run in the last 2 Combines. pic.twitter.com/HDggKh50ip — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 2, 2023

Nolan Smith made himself some money today at the combine💰 pic.twitter.com/BvKhGWWV66 — PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2023

41.5" vertical jump for Nolan Smith👀 pic.twitter.com/Rn3lSypUYm — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 2, 2023

