Georgia’s Nolan Smith puts on a show at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The first day of on-field drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived, and we have our first star of this year’s event.

Georgia edge defender Nolan Smith missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, but he made up for lost time with a stellar performance Thursday.

Check out some of the ridiculous numbers Smith put up at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

