Georgia no longer in running for top quarterback recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs made headlines this past week when they added four-star signal caller Ryan Montgomery in the class of 2025, though it seems the pickup has taken them out of the running for another high profile target. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in this cycle, has seemingly ruled out the Bulldogs from consideration. “They got their guy for 2025,” said Lewis in an interview with Rivals.

Lewis, listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, has been committed to Southern California since August, but Georgia was originally among the programs that were considered a threat to flip him. Lewis is originally from Carrollton, Georgia, and had most recently visited the Bulldogs at junior day in February. Auburn, Colorado, and Alabama are all still seen as contenders in Lewis’ ongoing recruitment along with the Trojans.

Lewis’ decision and Matt Zollers’ commitment to Missouri, coupled with the Bulldogs’ pursuit of Jaden Rashada in the transfer portal, would seem to indicate that Montgomery will be the lone quarterback signee in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs’ also hold a commitment from Jared Curtis, who is the top ranked quarterback in the class of 2026.

