Georgia No. 1, TCU continues climb in College Football Power Rankings after week 10

The game of the week between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers didn’t really live up to the hype, but it did provide more clarity at the top of the college football food chain.

Georgia was in control for much of this game, controlling the Volunteers’ prolific offensive attack. Tennessee just had six points at halftime. Georgia is the class of the SEC and looks destined to repeat as national champions in 2022.

A new contender has emerged in the SEC West after the LSU Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime. The Tigers now control their own destiny in the SEC, and while they have two losses on the season, a strong finish that concludes with an SEC championship game win over Georgia could be enough to push them into the playoff by season’s end.

TCU continued their undefeated season with a win over Texas Tech. It wasn’t easy through three quarters, but the Horned Frogs turned it up in the fourth, outscoring the Red Raiders 21-7 to remain unbeaten and inch closer to clinching a berth in the Big 12 title game.

With losses by Clemson and Tennessee, TCU may have found the opening it needed to make the College Football Playoff if they win out.

Notre Dame’s been on a roll lately, and that continued with their 21-point win over Clemson. The Tigers, who were looking to get back into the College Football Playoff after a down year in 2021, will likely need a lot of help after losing to unranked Notre Dame.

It’s going to be a competitive finish over in the Pac-12. There are five teams that hold a 4-2 record or better in conference play. Oregon leads the way at 6-0, but one-loss USC, UCLA, and Utah are right on their heels for the conference title. Washington, with their win over Oregon State remained in title contention.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (red visor) reacts as time runs out during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

This Week: Beat Tennessee 27-13

For more on the Georgia Bulldogs, check out UGA Wire.

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 1

This Week: Beat Northwestern 21-7

For more on Ohio State, check out Buckeyes Wire.

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This Week: Beat Rutgers 52-17

For more Michigan coverage, check out Wolverines Wire.

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Alan Ali (56) and center Steve Avila (79) hold the Saddle Trophy following a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This Week: Beat Texas Tech 34-24

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Princeton Fant (88) can not catch a pass behind Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This Week: Lost to Georgia 27-13

For more on Tennessee, check out Vols Wire.

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

This Week: Beat Colorado 49-10

For more on Oregon, check out Ducks Wire.

LSU TIgers (7-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes in for a touchdown in overtime against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

This Week: Beat Alabama 32-31 (OT)

Check out LSU Wire for more coverage of the Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) gets his pass pff before being hit by LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 7

This Week: Lost to LSU 32-31 (OT)

For more coverage on Alabama, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney leaves the field after a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This Week: Lost to Notre Dame 35-14

For more Clemson coverage, check out Clemson Wire.

USC Trojans (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) and wide receiver Austin Overn (82) celebrate after a touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

This Week: Beat Cal 41-35

For more on USC, check out Trojans Wire.

UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 11

This Week: Beat Arizona State 50-36

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) catches a pass in front of Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 13

This Week: Beat Indiana 45-14

For more Penn State coverage, check out Nittany Lions Wire.

Utah Utes (7-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 15

This Week: Beat Arizona 45-20

Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (second from right) celebrates with safety Tysheem Johnson (0) in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 14

This Week: Bye

North Carolina Tar Heels

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Elijah Green (21) runs for a touchdown in front of Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 17

This Week: Beat Virginia 31-28

Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 20

This Week: Beat Kansas State 34-27

Check out Longhorns Wire for more coverage of the Texas Longhorns

NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 22

This Week: Beat Wake Forest 30-21

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulane won 27-13. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 21

This Week: Beat Tulsa 27-13

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) is tackled by defensive backs Morice Blackwell (37) and Jerrin Thompson (28) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This Week: Lost to Texas 34-27

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after a third quarter interception against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 24

This Week: Beat Clemson 35-14

For more coverage of Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3)

Nov 5, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32) sacks Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10)during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolf Pack won 30-21. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 19

This Week: Lost to NC State 30-21

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 16

This Week: Lost to Michigan State 23-15

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

Nov 5, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) dives past Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (14) into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 23

This Week: Beat Missouri 21-17

Liberty Flames (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze celebrates with quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Arkansas 21-19

Washington Huskies (7-2)

Nov 4, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Oregon State Beavers during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

This Week: Beat Oregon State 24-21

