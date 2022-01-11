Georgia No. 1 in AP poll for second time, with Alabama No. 2

·1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, earning their second national title by beating Alabama on Monday night.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia's only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011.

Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first top-10 finish since 2006.

No. 4 Cincinnati, which became the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the playoff, finished with its best final ranking.

As did No. 5 Baylor. The Bears previous best finish in the AP poll was No. 7 in 2014.

Ohio State was No. 6 and Oklahoma State finished seventh. Notre Dame was eighth, Michigan State was ninth and Oklahoma was 10th, giving the Big 12 three top 10 teams.

Utah was No. 12, BYU was 19th and Utah State was No. 24, marking the first time the Beehive State has had all three of its major college football teams finish the season ranked.

---

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia QB Stetson Bennett weeps on sideline after leading Bulldogs to title: 'It just hit me'

    Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, said he "just teared up" when he realized Georgia had sealed the championship. The QB was named offensive MVP.

  • Georgia wears down Alabama using Tide's formula and potentially kickstarts a new dynasty

    Georgia got a bit lucky, but nothing cheap about this championship. Kirby Smart's first title looks similar to Nick Saban's early Alabama teams.

  • Georgia shows off Bulldog mentality in beating Alabama for first title since 1980

    Georgia overcomes SEC rout and sluggish first half Monday to pull away from Alabama late and win College Football Playoff national championship 33-18.

  • Notebook: Alabama struggled to turn red zone trips into TDs

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Alabama had plenty of chances Monday - but rarely turned those opportunities into touchdowns. The Crimson Tide settled for field goals on three of four red-zone trips and scored its only touchdown on a 16-yard drive after a Georgia fumble. A blocked field goal prevented Alabama from adding any points after a 17-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

  • Opinion: Alabama couldn't overcome loss of Jameson Williams in title game against Georgia

    Already missing John Metchie, Alabama's inexperience at wide receiver was on display after Jameson Williams was forced out of the game due to injury.

  • Crypto in Congress 2022: A Democratic Representative's Perspective on the State of Crypto Legislation

    Cryptocurrency has emerged as a topic around which U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle can create coalitions with aligned interests even though they may disagree on other matters. Recently, Republican representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota joined "Money Reimagined" to discuss how crypto is being received in Congress. In this episode, Florida Congressman Darren Soto, a Democrat, joins hosts Michael Casey and Sheila Warren to give his perspective.

  • What Chris Rodriguez's return means for Kentucky football's 2022 roster

    Kentucky football's 2022 roster received a major boost Monday when star running back Chris Rodriguez announced he was returning for his senior season.

  • The Dow Dropped But Tech Staged a Comeback—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The expectation of higher short-term rates and a reduction in the Fed's balance sheet has sent the 10-year Treasury yield soaring.

  • Alabama loses receiver Jameson Williams after injury in first half vs. Georgia

    Alabama suffered a major blow in CFP championship game, losing receiver Jameson Williams after he was hurt in the second quarter against Georgia.

  • Georgia star Nakobe Dean celebrates national championship ... with Alabama hat

    Nakobe Dean had the wrong hat.

  • Column: Georgia wipes away 41 years of frustration

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) After 41 agonizing years, the Georgia Bulldogs were not about to let another championship slip through their fingers. Not even after a bizarre fumble and recovery handed Alabama a go-ahead touchdown with just over 10 minutes to go in the national title game Monday night. The gritty Bulldogs and their undersized quarterback, the former walk-on known as ''The Mailman,'' finally delivered a national championship to the red-and-black faithful.

  • A Former Supreme Commander of NATO on What Putin's Up to in the Ukraine

    For the past several months, Ukraine and its western partners have been watching Russia methodically build up a powerful force of over 100,000 soldiers on their shared border. While he claims not to intend an invasion, President Vladimir Putin has several objectives. For the U.S., NATO, and the world’s democracies, this is a challenging moment.

  • Baylor remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; USC hits No. 5

    The Bears remained the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the fourth time in five weeks. The Bears enter this week as the only team in the top 10 of KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings for both offense (120.6 points per 100 possessions) and defense (89.6).

  • GOP steps up bid to persuade Hogan to run for Senate in Md.

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans are stepping up a personal campaign to persuade Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to run for the Senate and help the party's chances of regaining control of the chamber. The recruitment effort has included McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who held Cabinet positions in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations. Moderate Senate Republicans, including Susan Collins of Maine, have also been in direct contact with Hogan to note that his centrist brand of politics would be welcome in a chamber riven with partisanship.

  • Georgia Bulldogs football wrongly receives Alabama national championship hats

    Members of the Georgia Bulldogs football team got the wrong hats after defeating Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship.

  • Defense earns redemption as Georgia ends long title drought

    Georgia won its long-awaited national championship the way it dominated during an undefeated regular season - by relying on its defense. The Bulldogs allowed only 30 yards rushing in beating Alabama 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis. ''I hope it doesn't take that long again,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

  • Pope moves to reorganize Vatican doctrine office

    Pope Francis took the first step Monday to reorganize the Vatican’s powerful doctrine office, removing the No. 2 official widely believed responsible for a controversial document barring blessings for same-sex couples because God “cannot bless sin.” Francis named Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, currently the secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, bishop of the Italian diocese of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla. The move amounts to a demotion since Morandi currently has the title of archbishop, yet is heading to a small diocese, not an archdiocese.

  • College Football Playoff: The 5 plays that powered Georgia's national title win over Alabama

    The Bulldogs scored 27 points in the second half to beat the Crimson Tide. These are the pivotal moments.

  • Nick Saban after loss to Georgia in the national title

    The No. 1/1/1 University of Alabama football team battled throughout its ninth national championship game appearance since 2009, but fell to No. 3/3/3 Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night in Indianapolis, Ind. The Crimson Tide finished the season at 13-2 and as the Southeastern Conference and Cotton Bowl champions. The game was tight throughout with the first half seeing five field goals and no touchdowns between the two teams, as Alabama took a 9-6 lead into the break. After scoring another field goal and a touchdown to open the fourth quarter, Alabama led 18-13 with just over 10 minutes to go, before UGA scored a trio of touchdowns to secure the win.

  • CFP expansion talks stall and frustration boils over for one conference commissioner

    On Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports that Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby was so frustrated with the lack of progress that he abruptly packed up his bag and left the meetings.