Georgia near unanimous No. 1 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Georgia Bulldogs took control of the SEC East and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll with their 27-13 win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs showed that they’re still the team to beat and looked primed to repeat as national champion. Georgia received 61 out of 63 first-place votes in the updated rankings.

Ohio State held serve in the poll despite struggling with Northwestern, but they remain solidified as the No. 2 team in the nation.

Michigan was the only other team to receive votes after their dominating win over Rutgers. The Wolverines received two first-place votes, but sit at No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

Tennessee’s loss dropped them out of the top four, and TCU’s 21-point fourth quarter catapulted them into position to contend for a College Football Playoff berth.

Clemson also fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with their disappointing loss at the hands of a resurgent Notre Dame. LSU continued their strong run with an overtime win over LSU. They now have control of the SEC West and if they hold serve, could face Georgia in the SEC title game. If they were to win out, could they make a case for the College Football Playoff? It would be surprising to see a two-loss SEC team, but Georgia may make that a moot point in a few weeks.

Oklahoma State fell out of the top 25 with their blowout loss to Kansas, and Kansas State tumbled after their loss to Texas.

Here’s a look at the rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Georgia Bulldogs - 61 first place votes

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (red visor) reacts as time runs out during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Tennessee 27-13

Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

This Week: Beat Northwestern 21-7

Michigan Wolverines - 2 first place votes

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Rutgers 52-17

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) cuts back into Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. (97) and linebacker Krishon Merriweather (1) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Texas Tech 34-24

Tennessee Vounteers

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Princeton Fant (88) can not catch a pass behind Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Georgia 27-13

Oregon Ducks

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Colorado 49-10

USC Trojans

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) and wide receiver Austin Overn (82) celebrate after a touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Cal 41-35

LSU Tigers

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes in for a touchdown in overtime against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Alabama 32-31 (OT)

Ole Miss Rebels

Sep 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Bye

UCLA Bruins

Nov 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Arizona State 50-36

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) gets his pass pff before being hit by LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to LSU 32-31 (OT)

Clemson Tigers

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney leaves the field after a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Notre Dame 35-14

Utah Utes

Nov 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Arizona 45-20

North Carolina Tar Heels

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Elijah Green (21) runs for a touchdown in front of Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Virginia 31-28

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) catches a pass in front of Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Indiana 45-14

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 5, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Wake Forest 30-21

Tulane Green Wave

Nov 5, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulane won 27-13. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Tulsa 27-13

Texas Longhorns

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) is chased by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Desmond Purnell (32) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Kansas State 34-27

Liberty Flames

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze celebrates with quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Arkansas 21-19

Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Michigan State 23-15

UCF Knights

UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) and UCF Knights wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) celebrate a touchdown run by Bowser in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

This week: Beat Memphis 35-28

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Kobe Savage (2) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Lost to Texas 34-27

Washington Huskies

Nov 4, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Oregon State Beavers during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Oregon State 24-21

Kentucky Wildcats

Nov 5, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) dives past Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (14) into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Missouri 21-17

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after a third quarter interception against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This Week: Beat Clemson 35-14

