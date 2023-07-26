Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse rated as top DT prospect in 2024 NFL draft

This season, Georgia has the challenge of replacing a generational talent in defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Among those tasked with making up for the lost production is junior defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, who is projected as one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, per Pro Football Focus’ Connor Rodgers.

Stackhouse had a solid year for the back-to-back national champions last season. He racked up 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries and one blocked kick.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Stone Mountain, Ga., native has plenty of talent around him to take up the opposing offensive line’s attention.

Seniors Warren Brinson and Zion Logue will lead the charge, along with rotational support from redshirt sophomores Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Justin Jefferson. Redshirt freshman Christen Miller is on track to see playing time this fall.

The Bulldogs also added two physically imposing defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class in Jamaal Jarrett and Jordan Hall.

Top 5 Defensive Tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft💪 (Via @ConnorJRogers) pic.twitter.com/MDaDE2hqRq — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire