Georgia native and top 2026 linebacker is offered by USC football

Xavier Griffin is quickly becoming one of the most heavily recruited defensive players in the Class of 2026.

Gainesville (Georgia) High School four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin has gotten a offer from USC. Griffin ranks as the nation’s No. 7 linebacker and the No. 77 overall prospect for 2026 in the On3 Industry Ranking.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound rising junior has offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, among others. According to MaxPreps, he had a stellar 2023 season, recording 52 tackles, 20 tackles for losses and 11 sacks.

“He’s such a long kid and has length and got unbelievable speed and closing speed. The thing about it is he’s still got a high ceiling. That’s what is neat about him. He’s a special kid. An unbelievable kid with high character. He works extremely hard as a team player. He’s kind of all business,” said Gainesville High School coach Josh Niblett.

USC linebacker coach Matt Entz would love to be able to develop and teach this prospect, who has a lot of upside by all appearances.

I want to thank God first, my coaches, teammates, mentors, family and especially my mom for pushing me on a daily basis! I will be attending the 2025 All American bowl. @AABonNBC @ErikRichardsUSA @TomLoy247 @Andrew_Ivins @RedElephant_FB @CoachD_GVL @JoshNiblett pic.twitter.com/v0hB9LiYEb — Xavier Griffin (@zay_social) February 18, 2024

Gainesville, GA 4-Star Xavier Griffin @zay_social plans to visit Alabama this month after earning offer from the Tide. Griffin is a 6-foot-4 2026 Edge with a quick twitch, who can play sideline to sideline. pic.twitter.com/KKvUKU4Uca — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) March 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire