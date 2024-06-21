Georgia native and four-star edge rusher Julius Holly is offered by USC

USC football has offered four-star 2025 edge rusher Julius Holly. The Alpharetta (Georgia) native had a stellar junior season with 57 total tackles, eight sacks and three pass breakups in 2023.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Holly is rated the No. 300 overall prospect and the No. 31 edge in the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 22 player overall in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports.

Holly also holds offers from Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, SMU, Stanford and Michigan State just to name a few of the top contenders.

The Trojan 2025 recruiting class took a hit with two recent decommitments. We wrote earlier this week that “It has been an awful 24-hour period for USC football. There’s no other way to say it. Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson leaving the program has greatly diminished the quality of the 2025 recruiting class and the defensive line room. The roster hits are obviously damaging in and of themselves, but seeing two players — not just one — leave the program in a short period of time will feed into national perceptions that USC just isn’t on the same level as the big boys. It is exactly the perception Lincoln Riley is trying to change, but now that task becomes so much harder.”

