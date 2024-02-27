Georgia names men's tennis coach to succeed legendary Manuel Diaz

Georgia is staying within the men’s tennis program for its next head coach.

Jamie Hunt, a former Bulldog All-American in his seventh season as associate head coach, will succeed Manuel Diaz after this season when the longtime coach retires.

“Coach Hunt understands what it takes to compete at a championship level,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a release Tuesday evening. “He did it as a player and has led our program to championships as the associate head coach over the last few years. Jamie is someone who connects with our student-athletes and has helped lead our team to top recruiting classes nearly every year. I know our fans, alumni and student-athletes will be thrilled to have Jamie as the head coach of Georgia men’s tennis.”

Hunt, 35 and from San Antonio, will become Georgia’s third head coach since 1955 after legendary coaches Dan Magill and Diaz.

Hunt played for the Bulldogs from 2007-10 under Diaz when the Bulldogs won a pair of national championships.

He spent seven years on staff at Vanderbilt, including serving as associate head coach from 2013-17.

“To learn from and be mentored by the greatest college coach of all time has more than prepared me for this opportunity, and I am forever grateful for him and his leadership,” Hunt said.

As recruiting coordinator, Georgia has signed top-10 classes in all but one season since his hire — including the top-ranked class in 2023.

“Being named the head coach of Georgia men’s tennis is the privilege of a lifetime,” Hunt said. “It is hard to put into words how much this university and tennis program have meant to me and my family. I would like to thank President (Jere) Morehead and Athletics Director Josh Brooks for the opportunity to serve our incredible student-athletes as their head coach and lead this storied program into the future.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jamie Hunt promoted to succeed Manuel Diaz as Georgia men's tennis coach