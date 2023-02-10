Georgia’s Mykel Williams ranked at the top of returning edge rushers

Georgia edge rusher Mykel Willams burst on to the scene in his freshman season in 2022.

The former four-star recruit led the Bulldogs in both sacks (4.5) and quarterback hurries (31), while helping UGA to its second consecutive national title.

It’s worth noting that Williams started just two games in the regular season.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated Williams as the No. 5 returning edge defender for the 2023 season.

Williams seemed to grow stronger as his freshman season progressed. The Columbus, Ga., native recorded a sack and a tackle for loss in the Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Ohio State and continued to impress in the national championship win over TCU with a sack and a tackle for loss.

Williams is in line for a starting role in 2023 with upperclassmen Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith’s departure to the NFL.

