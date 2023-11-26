Georgia missing starting WR vs Georgia Tech

No. 1 Georgia looks to be without starting wide receiver Ladd McConkey as it gets set to take on rival Georgia Tech. The junior was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury suffered versus Ole Miss.

Per a report from Dawgs Daily’s Brooks Austin, McConkey was not present in warmups and is expected to miss the contest.

The rivals will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in Bobby Dodd Stadium for the 115th meeting of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

McConkey isn’t the only Bulldog currently banged-up. Starting right guard Tate Ratledge is questionable for the game due to a bone bruise, while wide receiver Rara Thomas is also questionable due to a foot injury.

Georgia will have to play shorthanded tonight with an SEC Championship matchup with No. 8 Alabama on the slate next week.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire