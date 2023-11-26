Georgia, Michigan, and Washington remain perfect in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the 2023 regular season in disappointing fashion, falling 42-30 to No. 13 LSU behind the quarterback and Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels’ four-touchdown performance, as interim head coach Elijah Robinson will finish the year at 1-1, yet a bowl game awaits.

While Texas A&M is way on the outside looking in, the SEC as a whole continued to represent in the newest US LBM Coaches Poll, including Alabama’s last-second miraculous win on the road vs. an unranked Auburn team, who will now take on top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game for a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

After finishing the season 0-3 vs. Top 25 teams, leading all three opponents at halftime, the same issue reared its ugly head against the Tigers, as the Aggies held a 24-14 lead at the half, only to be outscored 28-6 the rest of the way. While Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork continues his search for the program’s 31st head coach, the recent debacle regarding the potential hire of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was just plain bizarre.

In the Top 4, Washington rose two spots, while Ohio State dropped four after falling to No. 2 Michigan on Saturday, ending their playoff hopes.

Elsewhere, the top five saw a flip between Michigan and Ohio State, with Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 2), Washington (No. 3), and Florida State (No. 4) round at the top spots.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 12-0 1,571 (61) – 2 Michigan 12-0 1,460 (1) +1 3 Washington 12-0 1417 +2 4 Florida State 12-0 1403 +1 5 Oregon 11-1 1278 +1 6 Ohio State 10-1 1250 -4 7 Texas 11-1 1226 – 8 Alabama 11-1 1182 – 9 Missouri 10-2 1034 +1 10 Penn State 10-2 967 +1 11 Ole Miss 10-2 937 +1 12 Oklahoma 10-2 895 +1 13 LSU 9-3 780 +1 14 Louisville 10-2 716 -5 15 Arizona 9-3 681 +1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 602 +1 17 Iowa 10-2 553 +2 18 Tulane 11-1 549 – 19 Oklahoma State 9-3 253 +2 20 North Carolina State 9-3 303 +4 21 Oregon State 8-4 253 -6 22 Liberty 12-0 236 – 23 Tennessee 8-4 209 – 24 SMU 10-2 135 +1 25 James Madison 11-1 79 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

