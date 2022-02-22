Georgia makes top eight for 2023 4-star DE

2023 4-star defensive end Zavion Hardy released a top-eight on Tuesday that included the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hardy, out of Tattnall Square Academy in Macon, Georgia, included UGA, Ole Miss, Jackson State, South Carolina, Florida State, Florida, Miami and UCF in his most recent list.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart visited Hardy at his high school on January 25, two weeks after winning the national championship.

Hardy ranks as the nation’s No. 94 overall player, No. 15 ranked defensive lineman and as the No. 8 player in the state of Georgia for the class of 2023.

Georgia extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 262-pound Hardy in February of 2021.

UGA’s 2023 recruiting class, which recently lost a commitment from 4-star cornerback Kaylin Lee, ranks as the No. 2 class in the nation.