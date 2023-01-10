Georgia LT Broderick Jones demolishes TCU safety Mark Perry on Stetson Bennett’s TD run

Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones will absolutely be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. His combination of pure power and pass-blocking acumen makes him the kind of offensive lineman any NFL team would want, and Jones showed how he can maul on Georgia’s opening drive in the College Football Championship.

While all eyes were on quarterback Stetson Bennett as he took the ball 21 yards for the game’s opening touchdown with 11:01 left in the first quarter, it was Jones who made the play of the night (so far) as he took safety Mark Perry on a downfield ride that Perry certainly did not enjoy.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Jones came into this game allowing no sacks, two quarterback hits, and seven quarterback hurries on 439 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. And you can see above how he handles defenders in the run game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire