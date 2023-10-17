Georgia loses star TE ahead of rivalry game against Florida

No true fan of the game ever wants to see a player injured, especially when it’s one of the best tight ends in college football, but the latest blow suffered by the Georgia Bulldogs might give Florida a better chance at pulling off the upset in Jacksonville.

On Monday, Pete Thamel, a college football senior writer for ESPN, reported that Georgia tight end Brock Bowers “is having tightrope surgery on his injured ankle.”

Mark Schlabach, also an ESPN senior writer, said that the timeline for Bowers’ return is unclear. Thamel’s initial post claimed that Bowers was expected to miss four to six weeks, but those are simply the typical recovery dates for the procedure.

Regardless, Bowers doesn’t seem likely to play against Florida, which is a big deal for an up-and-down Gators defense. Tight ends were UF’s kryptonite a season ago. Bowers hauled in five receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown in the three-score win.

Georgia has many pieces to turn to without Bowers, but Florida’s defense might be a bit more confident heading into the game knowing he won’t be around.

Bowers currently leads the Bulldogs with 41 receptions, 567 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett is the next most popular target on the roster, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a good deep ball threat.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire