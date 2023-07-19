Georgia loses commitment from 4-star DB

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
Georgia took a hit to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday with a decommittment from four-star safety Jaylen Heyward.

The Rockledge, Fla. native is rated as the No. 5 safety and the No. 79 recruit overall by 247Sports Composite.

Heyward committed to the Bulldogs in January over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida and Colorado.

Heyward joins tight end Landen Thomas and running back Tovani Mizell as former Bulldog pledges in the 2024 class, which still sits at No. 1 in the country.

 

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

