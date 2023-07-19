Georgia loses commitment from 4-star DB

Georgia took a hit to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday with a decommittment from four-star safety Jaylen Heyward.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jaylen Heyward tells me he has Decommitted from Georgia The Top 100 Recruit had been Committed to the Bulldogs since January Holds a total of 41 Offers including Florida, Michigan, Ohio State & othershttps://t.co/r6PqElKfkG pic.twitter.com/q4XTZSzXhc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 19, 2023

The Rockledge, Fla. native is rated as the No. 5 safety and the No. 79 recruit overall by 247Sports Composite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heyward committed to the Bulldogs in January over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida and Colorado.

Heyward joins tight end Landen Thomas and running back Tovani Mizell as former Bulldog pledges in the 2024 class, which still sits at No. 1 in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire