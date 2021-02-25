Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has long been celebrated for his weight room feats, and he hopes to perform another one for NFL scouts.

Cleveland says he’s hoping that at Georgia’s Pro Day, he can break the NFL Scouting Combine record for the bench press, which is currently 49 reps of 225 pounds, set by Oregon State defensive tackle Stephen Paea in 2011.

“I’ve always been pretty good in the weight room. We’re going to try see if we can’t set the bench press record for that. We’re going to give it a shot,” Cleveland told the Athens Banner-Herald.

The 6-foot-6 Cleveland weighed in at 354 pounds at the Senior Bowl but says he has lost a little weight in the last month and is down to about 345 now.

More important than his size and strength is that Cleveland was a first-team All-SEC guard for the Bulldogs.

Georgia lineman Ben Cleveland hopes to set bench press record at Pro Day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk