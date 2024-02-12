Georgia linebacker Mantrez Walker places Penn State among top five schools

Penn State already has three linebackers in its 2025 recruiting class, but that doesn’t stop the defacto “LBU” from trying to add talent to its notoriously talented position.

With three-star Georgia linebacker Mantrez Walker announcing his top five schools yesterday morning, Penn State is now a finalist for another top linebacker in the class of 2025. Walker’s other finalists are Colorado, Miami, Ole Miss, and LSU.

Walker was initially committed to Michigan but de-committed in September. 247Sports lists Walker as the no. 43 best linebacker in his class.

When discussing his top five with 247’s recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, Walker had this to say about Penn State’s program and the lure of being “LBU”:

“Them being LBU and consistently putting linebackers into the league. They’ve recruited me since my sophomore year and although Manny Diaz left I still feel some love from

them. Coach Franklin has great stability in Happy Valley and that’s something that is very important especially in these days of the portal and stuff. I feel like they just need the right pieces to get over that hump and I feel like I could help with that.”

It does seem that Manny Diaz’s departure was a pretty big deal for Walker, but James Franklin certainly has done a great job stabilizing his defensive coaching staff with the hiring of Tom Allen.

Walker would be a cherry on top for a 2025 class that already holds commitments from three linebackers, including two four-stars. Penn State has some stiff competition, with four big programs also in the fold, but Walker would add more depth to an already talented class.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire