Georgia linebacker Mantrez Walker places Colorado among top five schools

At 11 a.m. MT on Sunday morning, class of 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker took to X to announce his top five schools, which included Colorado.

The three-star LB was committed to Michigan but revoked his decision in September. Now, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State and Miami have joined the Buffs in Walker’s top five.

Walker, a 6-foot, 215-pound prospect from Buford, Georgia, is the 247Sports Composite’s No. 48 LB in the 2025 recruiting class.

In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, Walker shared that CU linebackers coach Andre’ Hart has made him a high priority:

“Colorado is probably the school that reaches out to me the most ever since they started recruiting me,” Walker said. “It’s been every day, every morning… (Linebackers) coach (Andre’) Hart, he’s made it clear to me that I’m his No. 1 prospect and I’m No. 1 on his board. He said that I can come in and play early on day one. I would have to compete, but for him saying that he could plug me in right now as an 18-year-old coming out of my senior year, I like that a lot.”

With an official visit to Boulder set for late April, the phone calls and text messages likely won’t go away until Walker has made his college decision.

Walker previously visited Colorado in September for the Buffs’ Week 5 game against USC.

