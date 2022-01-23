Georgia linebacker commits to Hogs as eighth pick-up of 2023 class

Everett Roussaw Jr., a three-star linebacker from Georgia, is headed to Fayetteville.

The Cedar Grove High School junior became the eighth commitment of Arkansas’ 2023 class when he tweeted his decision around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Note the location stamp in the tweet. Roussaw had been in Fayetteville as part of Arkansas’ Junior Day over the weekend.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who transferred from the Sooners to Arkansas just after the season was over, also attended Cedar Grove. So did Class of 2022 signee Rashod Dubinion, a running back.

Arkansas’ eight commitments are tied with Notre Dame for second most in FBS and together they make up the third-ranked class for 2023 behind the Fighting Irish and Georgia, which has the most commitments at nine.

Roussaw’s commitment gave Arkansas two such notices in two days after four-star tight end Luke Hasz from Bixby, Oklahoma, announced his intention Saturday.