Georgia linebacker commit schedules Tennessee visit

2025 linebacker prospect Jadon Perlotte will officially visit Tennessee.

Perlotte will officially visit Tennessee on June 14. He will also officially visit Alabama on May 31, Miami on June 7, Auburn on June 12 and Georgia on June 21.

Perlotte committed to Georgia on Dec. 8, 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound four-star linebacker is from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

Perlotte ranks as the No. 91 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 12 linebacker and No. 13 player in Georgia.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.

