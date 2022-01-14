Georgia’s Lewis Cine, Zamir White declare for NFL draft

Georgia safety Lewis Cine announced on social media Friday that he is entering the NFL draft.

“This journey has been one for the history books!” the junior wrote. “After careful consideration, I am excited to share that I have decided to forgo my senior year at UGA and officially declare for the NFL Draft. Mission complete — Agent 16 signing out!”

Cine made seven tackles in winning defensive player of the game honors Monday night in the victory over Alabama. In three seasons in Athens, Cine made 144 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Zamir White, the Bulldogs’ leading rusher the past two seasons, also has announced his intent to enter the NFL draft.

White rushed for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns on 160 carries and added nine receptions for 75 yards. In 2020, he had 144 carries for 779 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs also are losing running back James Cook, who announced earlier this week he is turning pro.

