Georgia’s Lewis Cine makes statement with performance at NFL combine

Georgia Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine was named as the defensive MVP of the national championship game. Cine is having another great performance in Indianapolis at the 2022 NFL combine.

Cine has elite athleticism and is expected to be an early round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. He finished his three season college career at Georgia with two interceptions, 144 tackles, and 14 pass deflections.

Here are some of Cine’s key results from the NFL combine:

Vertical jump: 36.5 inches

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Lewis Cine’s vertical jump result of 36.5 inches shows his explosiveness. Cine finished seventh among all safeties in the vertical jump.

40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (unofficial)

Lewis Cine ran a 4.39 40-yard dash (unofficial) in his second effort at the NFL combine. Cine’s speed is evident when he plays. His combine performance matches the explosiveness he shows on tape.

#UGA S Lewis Cine runs a 4.40u on his 1st 40 attempt. pic.twitter.com/hy0iJavZii — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) March 6, 2022

Broad jump: 11 feet, one inch

Lewis Cine broad jumped the furthest of any safety at the NFL combine. His combine performance helped his NFL draft stock. He is looking like an early round pick.

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 199-pounds

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Cine has good size for an NFL safety. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound defensive back will look to get stronger, but he’s got a solid base heading into the NFL draft.

Game speed? Bet on Lewis Cine

Lewis Cine plays with excellent speed and anticipation. He showed his game speed in the national championship when he ran down an Alabama wide receiver on third down.

