Georgia Legend Keturah Orji Locks Down Her Third Olympic Invite at Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Six years removed from leading the Georgia women to the 2018 NCAA indoor championship, Keturah Orji won her seventh U.S. outdoor triple jump title to lock down her spot at the Olympics during day two of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Ore., Saturday.

Fast Facts

Orji, a native of Mount Olive, N.J., traveled the second-longest distance of the meet on her sixth try (14.22 meters/46 feet, 8 inches) to earn a spot on Team USA for the coming Olympics. Fourth in the triple jump at the 2016 Games, Orji was seventh at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Georgia also had three qualifiers for event finals. Jamari Drake posted three clearances in the high jump, including at a season-best height, to punch her ticket to Monday’s final. Current Lady Bulldog Aaliyah Butler was second in the opening heat of the women’s 400-meter dash to automatically qualify for Sunday’s final thanks to her 50.01. Former Georgia standout Lynna Irby-Jackson will join Butler in the 400m after winning the third heat with a season best 50.17 for fifth overall.

Yet another former Georgia sprinter got an invitation to the 100m semifinal. Kendal Williams was third in his heat and eighth overall in the opening round of the men’s 100m to move on to the next round on Sunday.

Georgia also had a pair of representatives in the multi-events. Former Bulldog NCAA champion Kyle Garland started day two of the decathlon in third. However, the Philadelphia, Pa., native sustained a leg injury prior to the ninth event (pole vault) and had to pull out of the competition. Fellow former Georgia NCAA champion Devon Williams stood in sixth place after the first five events before surging into fourth with 8,211 points.

Up Next:

Kendal Williams will race in the 100m semifinal at 8:48 p.m. before Marc Minichello aims for an invite to the Games in the javelin at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday.