Georgia LB Trezmen Marshall enters transfer portal

6-foot-1, 230-pound Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The junior from Homerville, Georgia, is likely looking for more playing time at his transfer destination.

Marshall, a former four-star recruit, played high school football at Clinch County High School. Marshall was in the Georgia inside linebacker rotation this season. He recorded 19 total tackles and a sack in 2022.

His departure would be a blow to Georgia’s linebacker depth. However, the Bulldogs have recruited some of the best linebackers in the class of 2023. Trezmen Marshall got some key snaps for Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

In 2020, Marshall dealt with a shoulder injury (torn labrum) after season opener against Arkansas.

He did not record a tackle during the 2020 season. In 2019, Marshall recorded five tackles including a key tackle on the kickoff against Texas A&M.

Marshall, a member of the class of 2019, enrolled early at the University of Georgia and participated in 2019 spring practice.

Before coming to the Georgia, Marshall dominated public school Class A football en route to winning three state titles in four seasons. He played inside linebacker, quarterback/running back, defensive end and fullback.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire