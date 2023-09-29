Georgia LB snubs Florida when talking UGA’s biggest rivals

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson ranks Georgia Tech as the Bulldogs’ top rivalry. Dumas-Johnson, a junior, has played against all of Georgia’s top rivals.

Interestingly, he does not consider the Florida Gators to be Georgia’s biggest or second-biggest rival.

Coach (Kirby Smart) would be mad if I didn’t put Georgia Tech first. So I Georgia Tech is definitely first. Auburn is probably second.

Georgia has a lot of rivals. More rivals than most other schools. Florida is another team with am array of rivals. The Gators are rivals with Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and LSU. Georgia is rivals with Florida, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Auburn.

Many Georgia fans consider Florida to be the Bulldogs’ top rivals. The Gators and Bulldogs have played in some heated contests over the years.

Florida dominated Georgia football for years from the late 1990s to the 2000s. Georgia has flipped the switch in the rivalry in the Kirby Smart era. Florida is Georgia’s one current permanent opponent in the SEC.

Georgia Tech has not always been Georgia’s most competitive rivalry in recent years, but the Yellow Jackets are Georgia’s top in-state foe.

Zach Klein of WSB Atlanta asked Dumas-Johnson how he ranked Georgia’s rivalries.

Asked Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson about the rivalries UGA plays (Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Tech…) and who he considers #1.. "Coach definitely has Georgia Tech #1 so I'm going Tech, but Auburn is a close second" — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 25, 2023

Dumas-Johnson is hoping the Georgia defense can improve its communication and have a better showing against Auburn after allowing 21 points to UAB.

