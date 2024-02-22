Georgia LB projected to have breakout season in 2024

Georgia Bulldogs rising sophomore linebacker Raylen Wilson is projected to have a breakout season in 2024. Wilson is coming off an impressive freshman season where he recorded 15 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker is a former elite recruit with excellent speed. Wilson should have a larger role for Georgia football this fall after former starting linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson transferred to Kentucky.

Last year, Wilson saw significantly more snaps late in the season after Dumas-Johnson suffered a fractured forearm. 247Sports’ Brad Crawford thinks that Wilson is in for a breakout campaign.

At a position as jam-packed with talent as the linebacker room is at Georgia, you have to patiently wait your turn and pounce when an opportunity presents itself. Insert Raylen Wilson ahead of the 2024 season, a former five-star signee out of Florida who will be one of the Bulldogs’ most versatile defenders this fall.

Wilson will look to start next to Smael Mondon, who elected to return in 2024 instead of entering the NFL draft. Another name to know at inside linebacker is Jalon Walker, who has seen snaps at both inside and outside linebacker throughout his career. Georgia should be in good hands at inside linebacker regardless of who starts.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire