Georgia LB Nakobe Dean a finalist for Butkus Award
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean has been named a finalist for the 2021 Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.
Dean is one of six finalists for the award.
Finalists for Butkus Award, nation’s best linebacker
Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Damone Clark, LSU
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Devin Lloyd, Utah
Chad Muma, Wyoming
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 22, 2021
The winner of the award will be announced on or before December 7. The latest Georgia Bulldog to win this award was Roquan Smith in 2017. Monty Rice was a finalist for the award in 2020.
Dean, a junior out of Horn Lake, Mississippi, is a former five star recruit. He currently ranks second on the team with 50 tackles.