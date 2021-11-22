Georgia LB Nakobe Dean a finalist for Butkus Award

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean has been named a finalist for the 2021 Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Dean is one of six finalists for the award.

Finalists for Butkus Award, nation’s best linebacker Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Damone Clark, LSU

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Chad Muma, Wyoming — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 22, 2021

The winner of the award will be announced on or before December 7. The latest Georgia Bulldog to win this award was Roquan Smith in 2017. Monty Rice was a finalist for the award in 2020.

Dean, a junior out of Horn Lake, Mississippi, is a former five star recruit. He currently ranks second on the team with 50 tackles.