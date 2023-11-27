Georgia LB CJ Allen earns SEC honor for performance vs Georgia Tech

No. 1 Georgia capped off the regular season with a narrow 31-23 win at rival Georgia Tech on Saturday night to put the icing on a third-straight undefeated regular season.

The Bulldogs’ 29th-straight win (SEC record) didn’t come without a fight. The Yellow Jackets played well above their talent level and racked up 363 yards of total offense, including 205 yards on the ground. Georgia Tech’s 23 points is the most allowed by Georgia this season.

One of the bright spots on the Bulldogs defense was true freshman linebacker C.J. Allen, who tied for the team-high with eight tackles. The former five-star recruit was named as the SEC’s Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance against the Yellow Jackets, Allen’s second time winning the award this season.

Allen has played well in place of starter Jamon-Dumas Johnson, who suffered a fractured forearm in Georgia’s win over Missouri in Week 10.

Allen and the Bulldogs will take on No. 8 Alabama for the SEC championship on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET, televised on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire