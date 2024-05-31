Georgia is latest SEC school to offer 2027 DL out of Sweden

Class of 2027 prospects Valdin Sone is intriguing for more than one reason. Yes, he hails from Sweden, but he’s also on a hot streak in terms of SEC scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman earned an offer from Georgia on Thursday after participating in a star-studded camp in Athens. That marks the fifth offer from the conference this spring and his seventh overall, including UGA, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M and also Miami out of the ACC.

Valdin doesn’t have an official ranking by recruiting services just yet, but he doesn’t need stars by his name to gain the attention of some of the top programs in the sport.

It’s just the beginning for Valdin, who will also attend camps this summer at Alabama, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, LSU, Florida and West Georgia.

The Bulldogs have had some recent success in signing players outside of the United States. Starting punter Brett Thorson joined the Bulldogs in 2022 out of Australia.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire