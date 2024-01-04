Georgia lands USC transfer WR

USC Trojans transfer wide receiver Michael Jackson III committed to Georgia football on Thursday with two years of eligibility remaining.

Jackson is the third wideout added by the Bulldogs via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Colbie Young (Miami) and London Humphreys (Vanderbilt).

Jackson follows former USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams, who took over the same role for Georgia last month.

The junior played in 24 games for the Trojans, totaling 46 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Injuries limited Jackson in 2023, holding him to 17 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown this season.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder ranked as the No. 64 wide receiver in the class of 2021 and the No. 4 player in Nevada coming out of Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas.

Jackson also returned 18 punts at USC, giving Georgia more options at return specialist.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire