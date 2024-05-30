Georgia lands USC transfer Roxane Makolo

ATHENS, Ga. — Roxane Makolo, a 5-foot-10 guard who played one season at the University of Southern California, has announced she will transfer and join the Georgia women’s basketball team, head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson announced Thursday.

Makolo appeared in 23 games for a USC team that advanced to last season’s NCAA Elite Eight. She will have one year of eligibility remaining at Georgia.

The Saint-Hubert, Quebec, Canada, native transferred to USC after playing her senior season at TCU. She drew 19 starts for the Horned Frogs and averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds to go with six double-figure scoring games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Makolo was a four-year member of the Canadian National Team, earning silver with Canada at the 2023 GLOBL Jam. She also guided Canada to a sixth-place finish at the U19 FIBA Women’s World Championships, averaging 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Scoring close to 10 points per game, she also led Canada to a second-place finish at the U18 FIBA Americas and guided the team to gold at the 2015 U16 Americas.

As the No. 2 overall recruit and No. 1 guard in Canada coming out of high school, Makolo was a highly-sought after prospect. She competed for two seasons at Dawson College, averaging 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game during her senior season. In 2017, she was voted the RSEQ Most Valuable Player and the RSEG Rookie of the Year.

Makolo is the sixth signee in Georgia’s 2024 class. She joins four top-100 freshmen — Indya and Summer Davis, Mia Woolfolk and Trinity Turner, as well as Kentucky transfer Nyah Leveretter. The Lady Bulldogs are the only SEC program to have four or more signees ranked in the ESPN top-100 in a class that ranks No. 16 nationally.