Georgia lands in-state 2025 five-star linebacker

As recruiting continues to heat up this month, the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have secured another major commitment to their 2025 class. Zayden Walker, a five-star linebacker out of Ellaville, Georgia, announced on Wednesday afternoon his decision to join the Bulldogs. He chose Georgia over Miami, Penn State, and South Carolina, among others.

Walker is listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. Playing on both sides during his junior season at Schley County High School, he recorded 40 tackles, 16.5 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles at the linebacker position while also playing rushing for 518 yards and 13 touchdowns as a running back. He also plays basketball and runs track, and his brother, Zykeivous Walker, currently plays on the defensive line at Auburn.

When asked why he chose Georgia, Walker told 247Sports, “Because they check every box. Getting me to the next level, making me the best I can be on and off-the-field. Great head coach, good winning program. They really check every box. So it’s more of a ‘Why not?’ type of deal with Georgia.”

Walker’s commitment gives the Bulldogs their highest rated player in the class of 2025 thus far. He joins four-star Jadon Perlotte out of Buford as the second linebacker currently committed in this cycle.

