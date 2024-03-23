Georgia lands 5-star quarterback commit

One of the most highly coveted prospects in the class of 2026 has officially committed to Georgia. Jared Curtis, a Nashville native, announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon. He chose the Dawgs over Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

Curtis is a dual threat quarterback who is listed at 6’3 and 213 pounds. He is rated as a five-star and the number one quarterback prospect in the class of 2026 according to the 247Sports composite ratings. In the 2023 season, Curtis passed for 2,522 yards and 25 touchdowns against nine interceptions while also rushing for an additional 543 yards and 13 scores.

In joining the Dawgs, Curtis even further establishes the future quarterback room at Georgia. In addition to current backup quarterback Gunner Stockton and incoming freshman Ryan Puglisi, the Dawgs have also been notably active in the pursuit of both Julian Lewis and Matt Zollers in the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire