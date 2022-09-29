Georgia’s Kirby Smart updates status of TE Arik Gilbert

Georgia fans have been left wondering about talented tight end Arik Gilbert’s status this season.

DawgNation was shocked to learn that the former five-star recruit did not make the trip to South Carolina in Week-3.

After a two touchdown performance in the G-Day game this spring, the nation expected Gilbert to contribute on Saturday’s this fall.

Gilbert was named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s outstanding tight end, and yet has only seen action as a reserve the first two games of the season.

Kirby Smart was asked about Gilbert’s scratch from the South Carolina game following the Dawgs 48-7 win.

“We play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute. That’s all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”

Gilbert did warm-up with inactive players before last week’s matchup with Kent State but did not see the field.

This week, Smart was asked about Gilbert’s status ahead of the trip to Missouri on Saturday.

Gilbert, Atlanta native and No. 1 tight end in the class of 2020, transferred from LSU in the summer of 2020 before sitting out last season due to ‘personal reasons’.

It’s clear that Smart won’t be disclosing exactly why Gilbert has been absent from the field the last two weeks, and we won’t know if he travels with the team to face Missouri until Saturday.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire