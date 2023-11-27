Georgia’s Kirby Smart talks challenge of containing Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

The matchup is set between No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) for the SEC title in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the second time ever and first time since 2009 that both participants in the SEC championship game are undefeated in conference play.

The Bulldogs know that they face a tough test in defending Alabama star quarterback Jalen Milroe, who’s speed and athleticism has proven to be a defense killer in the latter half of the season.

The redshirt sophomore leads the Crimson Tide in rushing touchdowns with 12 and is third on the team in rushing yards (439). Milroe does an excellent job of extending plays.

Milroe is also one of the best deep-ball passers in the country. His 92.9 passing grade on throws of 20 yards or more ranks second in the country, per Pro Football Focus.

Auburn witnessed Milroe’s vertical threat last week when he threw a 31-yard touchdown pass on 4th and goal to secure a 27-24 win in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke highly of Milroe when speaking with the media on Monday, comparing what Milroe does to former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett.

“He’s a tremendous, tremendous football player…,” Smart said. “I think anytime you can scramble and extend plays a la Stetson, it makes it harder to defend”

Smart doesn’t think designating a defender to “spy” Milroe is as easy as it may seem.

“People do try to spy him, and the spy can’t get him on the ground,” Smart said. “Everybody’s had a different plan of action. Everybody’s done it different ways”

Smart was asked to compare Milroe to former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who is one of the most productive rushing quarterbacks in college football history.

“No offense to Tim Tebow, but this guy is different,” Smart said.

Kickoff against the Crimson Tide is slated for 4 p.m. on Saturday in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire