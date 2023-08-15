Georgia’s Kirby Smart talks battle at safety

Georgia will look differently at safety this season after the departure of starter Christopher Smith to the NFL.

Freshman All-American Malaki Starks and junior Javon Bullard, an All-SEC selection last season, are expected to lock-up the two starting spots.

Who will take on the ‘STAR’ position remains to be seen. Bullard played primarily in that role in 2022 and excelled.

Head coach Kirby Smart gave the media some insight into the defensive back rotation after Saturday’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

“Obviously Bullard, David Daniel, Malaki and Dan [Jackson] a little bit. Dan’s still been injured. He had a hamstring pull early in camp, like the first day and he’s been trying to battle back from that. He scrimmaged today but couldn’t go as much as he’d like to,” Smart said. “[Tykee Smith is] getting a little bit of reps there. I think JaCorey [Thomas] and Justyn Rhett are the guys that are really battling to get in that rotation and play winning football. I thought both of them made some plays today. JaCorey made a really nice play and Justyn Rhett made some really nice plays, but they both have a long way to go, too.”

The Dawgs shouldn’t miss a beat with Bullard at strong safety as that position is closely related to the ‘STAR’ role in which Bullard found success. The former three-star recruit earned Defensive MVP honors in both the semifinal matchup versus Ohio State and the national championship against TCU. Bullard finished the season with 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

Starks made an immediate impact as the youngest starter on Georgia’s defense last season. The former five-star racked up 68 tackles, seven pass break-ups, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

Daniel played in 14 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season took a role in Georgia’s dime package once Jackson went down with a season ending injury. Daniel finished with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up.

Jackson, a former walk-on, is the most senior member of the secondary. A stress fracture knocked him out for a large part of the 2022 season. Smart has said Jackson’s knowledge of the defense and leadership ability makes him an important piece.

Smith, a 2020 All-American for West Virginia, played in a reserve role last season after recovering from an ACL tear in 2021. He has the experience and athleticism to contribute more this year. Smith was credited with 28 stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Thomas, a former four-star recruit out of the 2022 class, played in five games as freshman last season and recorded two tackles. Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp spoke highly of Thomas but acknowledged his limited experience.

“There’s a lot of firsts for him, and when you’re playing in a complex system where it depends on the safety to make all the calls, there’s been a learning curve,” Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said on Jan. 7. “JaCorey is extremely bright, but he’s doing a lot of things for the first time he’s ever done them so you have to account for that. He’s, again, got a very bright future at Georgia. He’s got ball skills, he can run, he’s got girth in his body and can tackle. He’s a willing tackler. He’s a great young man and somebody that I enjoy coaching.”

