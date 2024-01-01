Georgia kicker announces SEC transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs kicker Jared Zirkel is transferring to Texas A&M. Zirkel handled kickoff duties for the Bulldogs in 2023 and played in the Orange Bowl for the Bulldogs,

The junior kicker was busier than he expected in the Orange Bowl as Georgia scored touchdowns on nine separate drives. Zirkel did not attempt a field goal this season. He lost the starting role behind true freshman Peyton Woodring, so it is hard to blame Zirkel for wanting to transfer in order to see regular playing time.

Zirkel had 62 touchbacks on over 60% of his kickoffs in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound kicker made his only career field goal in 2022, when he hit a 21-yard attempt.

Zirkel is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He graduated from Georgia this fall and announced his intentions to transfer to Texas A&M via social media:

Zirkel is moving closer to home in Texas. We wish him the best of luck at his new home.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire