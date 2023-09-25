Georgia-Kentucky kickoff time, TV set

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 7. Kickoff of the Kentucky game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Georgia’s Week 6 game against Kentucky will be the Bulldogs’ fifth home game of the year. Georgia has won 22 straight home games.

Georgia and Kentucky are both 4-0 entering Week 5. Both teams are relatively untested. They are both 1-0 in SEC play, but both teams played weak nonconference schedules.

Kentucky has wins over Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, and Vanderbilt.

Georgia has wins at home against UT-Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB to start the season.

Georgia plays at Auburn the week before playing Kentucky. The Wildcats host Florida in Week 5 in what will be their toughest game of the 2023 college football season (so far).

Georgia won at Kentucky 16-6 in a physical slugfest. The Bulldogs and Wildcats have had some low-scoring affairs over the years.

The Week 6 SEC football schedule is a good one. It features LSU at Missouri, Western Michigan at Mississippi State, Alabama at Texas A&M, Vanderbilt at Florida, and Arkansas at Ole Miss.

We are looking forward to the Alabama-Texas A&M game on Oct. 7.

