Georgia keeps 4-star OL recruit Daniel Calhoun in state

Georgia’s defense has gained most of the acclaim during the team’s two-year run at the top of college football. As dominant as they’ve been on that side of the ball, the Bulldogs have also become a hot spot for highly-ranked prospects, especially from the class of 2024.

At the top of the list is quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall ranked recruit in this cycle. They also have multiple four-star recruits at wide receiver and running back. Yesterday, the team added another piece to their offensive puzzle by getting a commitment from Walton (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Daniel Calhoun tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The 6’6 355 IOL from Roswell, GA chose the Bulldogs over Texas, Alabama, & Tennessee “I’m Home!”🐶https://t.co/abVQHRlj9u pic.twitter.com/ZjGE0geryh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 5, 2023

Calhoun (6-foot-6, 355 pounds) had offers from 25 other programs, including contenders at Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas.

According to Chad Simmons at On3, Calhoun says his decision was all about development and the chance to play at the next level.

“Their development is crazy… They send a ton of guys to the NFL every year and I also have a great relationship with the players and coaches. I get along with players like their my brothers and the coaching staff has really connected with my family.”

It probably didn’t hurt that Georgia was the first program to extend Calhoun an offer roughly three years ago.

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Calhoun is No. 6 among tackles in his class, No. 15 in the state and No. 98 nationally.

Georgia’s class of 2024 now has 23 hard commits. They still rank first in the nation by a comfortable margin.

