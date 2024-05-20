Georgia out, Kansas State in as Arkansas baseball opponent next year in DFW

Arkansas will still get Texas Christian again next year in Dallas-Fort Worth, giving the modest rivalry an injection, and that’s most important.

But the curiosity of having two SEC teams in the College Baseball Series at Globe Life, home of the Texas Rangers, in 2025 is now gone. Georgia, coached by former Arkansas pitching coach Wes Johnson, is out. In the Bulldogs’ stead, Kansas State, the folks who run the round-robin announced Monday.

Next year’s four-team tournament also features Michigan and will mark the third straight appearance at Globe Life for the Razorbacks and fourth in five years. Every tournament has included teams like the Diamond Hogs, teams considered Top-25 caliber.

Kansas State generally hasn’t been that as the Wildcats haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2013, though they’re expected to make it this season. Arkansas does have familiarty with K-State, regardless. KSU beat Arkansas in the Manhattan Regional back in 2013.

The Globe Life series is set for late February and will mark either the first or second weekend for the Arkansas baseball team.

